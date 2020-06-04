361 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. 361 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bandwidth by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,692 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,396 shares of company stock worth $7,383,627. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Bandwidth stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5,542.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $119.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.