361 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 392,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.