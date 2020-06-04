361 Capital LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

