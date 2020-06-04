3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Cut by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in 3M by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in 3M by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 156,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.22. 217,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.88. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

