408,240 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.17% of Microchip Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $213,432,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,745. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $825,831. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

