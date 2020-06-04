470,000 Shares in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Acquired by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Container Store Group makes up 0.8% of Weber Alan W’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.95% of Container Store Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Container Store Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Container Store Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Container Store Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

TCS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 4,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.01.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

