52,500 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.03. 886,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

