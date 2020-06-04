75,204 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

WTRG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 65,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,474. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

