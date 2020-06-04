8,118 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Bought by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.68. 44,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.