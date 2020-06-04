Abcam’s (ABC) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abcam to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abcam has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,273.60 ($16.75).

Get Abcam alerts:

LON ABC traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,425 ($18.75). 428,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,331 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,295.90. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.