ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up 4.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of ACI Worldwide worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

