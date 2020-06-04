Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

