Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Retirement Network raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.58. 11,944,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,909,596. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $240.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.08. The stock has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

