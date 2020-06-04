ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.21

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.21 and traded as low as $24.12. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 69,985 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.791 per share. This is a boost from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

