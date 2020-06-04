Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.19 and its 200 day moving average is $337.98. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

