AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up about 1.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 913,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 226,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,432. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

