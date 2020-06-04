Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,438.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,341.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,338.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265 shares of company stock worth $327,951. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

