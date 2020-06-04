Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $26.63 on Thursday, hitting $1,412.62. 942,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $982.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,345.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,338.20. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.