Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

