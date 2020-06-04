AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys New Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Health Catalyst accounts for approximately 2.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.22% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $286,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,177. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

