AlpInvest Partners B.V. Has $7.39 Million Stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,989 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises approximately 8.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $632,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,629.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,418 shares of company stock worth $54,361,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

GH traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.31. 1,049,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

