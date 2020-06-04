AlpInvest Partners B.V. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lessened its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,490 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for approximately 0.9% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.09% of Zuora worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 460,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 364,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 10,368,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

