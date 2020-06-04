AlpInvest Partners B.V. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Square accounts for about 3.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.87. 11,353,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348,530. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,416. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus upped their price target on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

