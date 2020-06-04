AlpInvest Partners B.V. Trims Stock Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the period. Elastic makes up approximately 12.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.24% of Elastic worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $4,831,213. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 136,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.