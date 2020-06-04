Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 4,669 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.70. 332,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

