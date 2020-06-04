Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 593,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,151,466. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.