Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,641,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after buying an additional 195,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after buying an additional 187,423 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,994,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.37. 15,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

