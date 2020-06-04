Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,863. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $12.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $562.09. The company had a trading volume of 621,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $531.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

