Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 549,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,607,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.08. The stock had a trading volume of 461,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

