Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,913,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345,712. The stock has a market cap of $263.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

