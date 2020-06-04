Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 447,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 68,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 192,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,417. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $182.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.