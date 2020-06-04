Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.54. 184,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,985. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

