Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in American Tower by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $9.20 on Thursday, reaching $258.19. The company had a trading volume of 130,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $269.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average is $232.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

