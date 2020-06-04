Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lumentum worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $135,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,111,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $27,725,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Lumentum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.