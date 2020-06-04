Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.72. 306,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,433. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

