Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,772,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,322,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

