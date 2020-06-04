Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,938,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,731. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

