Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $538.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

