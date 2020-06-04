Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $149.49. 1,437,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,775. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

