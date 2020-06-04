Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

