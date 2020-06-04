Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 330,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 715,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644,852. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

