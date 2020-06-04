Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.31 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

NVDA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,407,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,383,293. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $367.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

