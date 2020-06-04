Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,901,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,030,000 after buying an additional 684,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.34. 682,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

