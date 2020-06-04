Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 314,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,195. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

