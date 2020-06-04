Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

TXN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.87. 319,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

