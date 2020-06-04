Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $139.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average is $160.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.