Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.29. 50,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,439. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average of $228.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

