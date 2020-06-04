Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 430 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 467,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,672,715. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

