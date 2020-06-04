Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,186,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 513,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The company has a market capitalization of $381.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

