Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.45. 6,253,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,770. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

